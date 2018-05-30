Can EU-UK Defence Negotiations Be Positive-Sum?
(Source: Centre for European Reform; issued May 30, 2018)
By Sophia Besch
It is clearly in Britain and the European Union’s mutual interest to continue working closely together on defence after Brexit. Nevertheless, negotiating defence co-operation will not be pain-free; there are obstacles to a quick and easy deal.
First, many aspects of the future defence relationship will be heavily dependent on British access to the EU’s internal market. UK defence firms that rely on international supply chains would like barrier-free market access and migration schemes for skilled workers.
The UK is also concerned that its firms will be excluded from bidding for European defence contracts – either because projects are supported by the Commission’s new Defence Fund, designed to boost industrial co-operation between EU member-states, or because the EU is wary of allowing non-EU-member-states to access sensitive technology. The spat over British participation in the EU’s ‘Galileo’ space programme shows how difficult it will be to disentangle economic and security interests during the Brexit negotiations.
Second, the draft withdrawal agreement allows for a defence agreement to be implemented during the transition period, without waiting for finalisation of the post-2020 relationship. But such an agreement would be limited to activities covered by Title V of the Treaty on European Union. Agreements on UK participation in the EU’s satellite programmes, or on access to the defence fund, would fall outside any defence deal. Therefore, the more the British government wants to include in an agreement on defence, the less likely it is that there will be an early agreement.
Third, the UK government wants a defence partnership that goes beyond any of the arrangements the EU has with third countries. For example, the UK wants to continue to be part of EU military operations only if it is allowed to participate in detailed operational planning. But the EU wants to protect its autonomous decision-making process. And it also wants to ensure that the settlement with the UK does not disturb defence relationships with other third countries.
The EU’s defence partners, like Norway, are already fretting about the possibility that Britain might be given more rights than they have, or that fall-out from the Brexit negotiation process might put at risk what they have secured for themselves over the years. (end of excerpt)
France's Defense Partnerships and the Dilemmas of Brexit (excerpt)
(Source: German Marshall Fund of the United States; posted May 30, 2018)
By Alice Pannier
Opportunities — together with greater responsibilities — will come with France’s unique position in Europe’s defense and security following “Brexit.”[1] As the EU’s sole nuclear power and member of the UN Security Council, and with its strong bilateral ties with London, Washington, and Berlin, France currently enjoys a central position in the European security architecture.
Even ahead of Brexit, France has been awarded the position of leader and diplomatic bridge-builder, a role that President Macron has fully seized. His visit to President Trump’s White House in April 2018 was a case in point.[2] However, this position raises a number of dilemmas for France in engaging in defense cooperation in the Euroatlantic area, and it will not be simple to define a consistent strategy. This policy brief examines the expected effects of Brexit on military partnerships and capability development, and assesses the prospects for an effective French synthesis and leadership in this context.
The Macron government has embraced the dilemmas created by Brexit and developed a defense cooperation strategy of diversification of partners and frameworks for military partnerships and capability developments. This adaptive strategy makes sense in the uncertain current context, but it is taking France in some contradictory directions vis-à-vis the U.K., EU partners, and the United States. When it comes to political leadership, France is struggling to lead, not least due to disagreements among EU member states on what EU defense and the future relationship with the U.K. should look like.
The various pillars of France’s defense cooperation strategy — Franco–British bilateralism, the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) around a Franco–German axis, and the transatlantic relationship — had seemed until now to be reconcilable, if not fully consistent. Investing in the relationship with London did, in turn, keep some of the British cooperative efforts within an EU framework, and British industries contributed to preserve the European Defense Technological and Industrial Base amid global competition in the sector.
Then, on the operational side, the Franco–British Treaties of 2010 could also almost be said to contribute, albeit indirectly, to the CSDP, as they enhanced strategic coordination and military interoperability and readiness of the two biggest defense players in Europe. Anglo–French military cooperation had at least a neutral effect on the CSDP. Finally, tackling international crises and threats rested a strong Franco–American axis, including within NATO. (end of excerpt)
