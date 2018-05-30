Statement

RAF Marham is very much looking forward to welcoming its first F-35 Lightning aircraft at the beginning of June. This significant milestone in the F-35 Lightning programme comes two months ahead of schedule and marks a momentous occasion for the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy.



We are currently unable to give an exact date of the arrival as there are a range of factors that must be considered to ensure optimal conditions for the flight. We are aware that there will be a great deal interest in the arrival of the aircraft and we are working very closely with Norfolk Constabulary to ensure that those who wish to witness this historic event can do so in a safe environment.



There are currently no plans for any road closures to be put in place around the base. However, Norfolk Constabulary will be in the vicinity of RAF Marham to ensure that any increase in traffic on the day is managed safely.



We are in discussion with local landowners who are looking into the possibility of providing safe areas for members of the public to view and photograph the aircrafts arrival.



