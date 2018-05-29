DRS Receives $842 Million Deal to Deliver New Rugged Tablets for Army Battle Command Platform

(Source: Leonardo DRS; issued May 29, 2018)

The Army is moving forward on its effort to update its battle command platform with a nearly $850 million deal to Leonardo’s DRS for an updated set of modular rugged computers to meet new integration requirements, the Pentagon said May 25.



DRS Network & Imaging Systems LLC received a potential 10-year, $842 million contract to provide the next set of Mounted Family of Computer Systems (MFoCS), which will utilize dismountable tablets to run the Army’s Joint Battle Command-Platform (JBC-P).



DRS is the incumbent for MFoCS II and previously received a $455 million deal in 2013 to work on the original program.



Under new deal, DRS Network & Imaging Systems LLC will provide dismountable tablets and software engineering support services for MFoCS II.



Army officials have been looking for a ruggedized computer system that integrates Force XXI Battle Command Brigade-and-Below with JBC-P into a common computing platform.



The MFoCS update to JBC-P is part of the Army’s continued “halt, fix, pivot” approach to its tactical network modernization effort.



MFoCS II is intended to be fully fielded by FY 2023 and more software upgradeable to meet future requirements for the Army’s Mounted Mission Command initiative.



DRS’ modular computer systems utilize dismountable tablets to improve situation awareness and command & control capabilities to allow full use of JBC-P’s next-gen friendly force tracking system.



MFoCS II is intended to meet requirements for faster satellite networks, more secure data and improved logistics. The ruggedized tablets can either be mounted in combat vehicles or disconnected for mobile use to make full use of JBC-P’s touch-to-zoom maps and drag-and-drop icon features Army officials have previously pointed to an emphasis on modular system capabilities that work in a “secure, but unclassified” environment as key to its tactical network modernization efforts (Defense Daily, May 2).



