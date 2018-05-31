Turkish Military Officer Sent to US for F-35 Project Charged As FETÖ Member: Report (excerpt)

(Source: Hurriyet Daily News; posted May 31, 2018)

ISTANBUL --- A number of Turkish Air Force pilots and non-commissioned officers who were tasked in missions abroad following the July 2016 coup attempt, including the F-35 project in the United States, have been charged as members of the Fetullahist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ), the pro-government Sabah newspaper reported on May 31.Sabah reported that more than 100 pilots and non-commissioned officers of the Turkish Air Force “used” their tasks abroad, as well as their days off, to flee Turkey amid ongoing investigations into suspected members of the movement of U.S.-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen. The Gülen network is a former close ally of the government but is now its enemy and is widely believed to have carried the July 2016 coup attempt.The pilots and officers who “fled” Turkey reportedly included those who were tasked in Turkey’s missions in Germany, France, Greece and the U.S. They were given these posts abroad after the coup attempt and the list reportedly includes majors and captains, as well as a non-commissioned officer, who were given tasks in the U.S. as part of the F-35 project. (end of excerpt)-ends-