Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 30, 2018)

Orbital ATK Inc., Defense Electronic Systems, Northridge, California, is awarded $171,215,447 for modification P00004 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0005).



This modification exercises an option for the procurement of full-rate Production Lot 7 for the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) for the Navy and the government of Australia.



This option exercise provides for the conversion of 271 Navy provided AGM-88B High Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles into 253 Navy AGM-88E AARGM all-up-rounds (AURs), eight Captive Air Training Missiles and 10 AGM-88E AARGM AURs for foreign military sales (FMS) customers.



Additionally, this option exercise procures related supplies and services necessary for AARGM manufacture, sparing, and fleet deployment to include AUR kits, as well as guidance and control section spares.



Work will be performed in Northridge, California (90 percent); and Ridgecrest, California (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2020.



Fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2018 weapons procurement (Navy); FMS; and other customer funds in the amount of $171,215,447 will be obligated at time of award, $240,288 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This effort combines purchases for the Navy ($162,837,185; 95 percent); the government of Australia ($6,878,262; 4 percent); and other customer funds from the government of Italy ($1,500,000; 1 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



