Attrition: Hypoxia Hazard Defies Solution (excerpt)

(Source: Strategy Page; posted May 29, 2018)

In early May 2018 two carrier-based U.S. Navy F-18E fighters made an emergency landing in Turkey after pilots complained of air supply problems and showed symptoms of hypoxia (insufficient oxygen) All models of the F-18 have been suffering intermittent (and persistent) air supply problems and no single cause (or cure) has been found.Installing new air supply monitoring equipment and improved maintenance procedures seems to have helped but nothing has eliminated the problems. Worse, it is unclear what is causing the persistent hypoxia incidents. And it isn’t just naval aviation.In May 2017 there were similar hypoxia problems with U.S. Air Force F-35A fighters at an Arizona airbase. It all began in early May and by June 8th five F-35 pilots had reported signs of hypoxia and F-35As at the base were grounded for two weeks as the aircraft were checked out. Nothing definitive could be found and training flights were resumed, with altitude restrictions (stay under 11,300 meters) in late June.Still nothing conclusive but a new set of safety checks was developed that could catch the problem before it occurred again. At the end of August all restrictions on F-35A operations at the Arizona airbase were lifted.There has been a lot of this sort of thing since 2002 with several different types of aircraft developing mysterious problems with hypoxia. For example, earlier in 2017 there were hypoxia problems with U.S. Navy trainers and on April 5th the navy grounded all its T-45C jet trainers for three days to interview pilots and instructors about air supply problems.It turned out the problem was real and the trainers remained grounded until April 17th. But the aircraft resumed flying only after some changes were made to the pilot oxygen system to bypass the OBOG (OnBoard Oxygen Generating). This limited how high the aircraft could fly. The T-45s will fly at lower altitudes until the navy can determine what was wrong with the OBOG or something else in the pilot air supply system.This restriction will prevent the T-45s from performing about a quarter of the training they normally provide but it averted a threatened pilot strike over the issue. The T-45 problems have yet to be diagnosed, understood and fixed.In late 2017 and early 2018 there was a similar outbreak of air supply problems with T-6 trainers and flight restrictions were imposed in January. There have been some air supply issues with A-10s but not enough to limit operations. (end of excerpt)-ends-