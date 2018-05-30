The Hellenic Navy has released a Request for Information Letter asking various companies for technical insights for the acquisition of 533 mm heavy torpedoes and integrating them into the U-214 and U-209 AIP (Okeanos) submarines.
The general essential requirements of the new torpedo are the following:
a) Dual purpose (against surface targets and submarines)
b) Active/Passive Homing
c) Use of copper or fiber optics wire which can also be used for remote control
d) Proximity and Impact detonated warhead
e) Launching depth more than 400 meters (Comment by DefenceGreece: that is quite interesting and implies the true maximum diving depth of U-214 submarines which is more than 1200 ft, quite impressive for a conventional submarine)
f) Automatically set velocity and depth during terminal attack phase (comment by DefenceGreece: another interesting feature which can give the Hellenic submarines various attack profiles)
g) Maximum speed over 50 kts
h) range over 50km
i) ability to identify and spoof modern ECM countermeasures
j) special measures for the protection of the submarine
k) the training torpedo variant should have 50 cycles of recharging and sensors for analyzing the trajectory path and Noise Maker.
Every participating company should also list and analyse all the proposed procedures to integrate the torpedoes in the ISUS 90-15 and ISUS 90-46 Combat System which equip the four U-214 and one U-209 AIP submarines of the Hellenic Navy’s fleet.
