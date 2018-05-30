Greece Releases RFI for New Heavy Torpedoes

(Source: Defence Greece blog; posted May 30, 2018)

The Hellenic Navy has released a Request for Information Letter asking various companies for technical insights for the acquisition of 533 mm heavy torpedoes and integrating them into the U-214 and U-209 AIP (Okeanos) submarines.The general essential requirements of the new torpedo are the following:a) Dual purpose (against surface targets and submarines)b) Active/Passive Homingc) Use of copper or fiber optics wire which can also be used for remote controld) Proximity and Impact detonated warheade) Launching depth more than 400 metersf) Automatically set velocity and depth during terminal attack phaseg) Maximum speed over 50 ktsh) range over 50kmi) ability to identify and spoof modern ECM countermeasuresj) special measures for the protection of the submarinek) the training torpedo variant should have 50 cycles of recharging and sensors for analyzing the trajectory path and Noise Maker.Every participating company should also list and analyse all the proposed procedures to integrate the torpedoes in the ISUS 90-15 and ISUS 90-46 Combat System which equip the four U-214 and one U-209 AIP submarines of the Hellenic Navy’s fleet.-ends-