Babcock Team 31 Launches Arrowhead 140 Design for MoD Type 31e Competition

(Source: Babcock; issued May 31, 2018)

Babcock unveiled its Arrowhead 140 industry team which will bid to build the Royal Navy’s Type 31e general purpose frigates, seen in this CGI, and which will be based on a hull design currently in-service for the Royal Danish Navy. (Babcock image)