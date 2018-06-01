Singapore and India Reaffirm Navy Cooperation

(Source: Singapore Ministry of Defence; issued June 01, 2018)

Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong (second from left) and Indian PM Narendra Modi witnessing the exchange of a new Navy Implementing Arrangement between Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen (far right) and Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.



Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong and Indian PM Narendra Modi witnessed the exchange of a new Implementing Arrangement (IA) between the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and the Indian Navy (IN) at the Istana today. Titled "Implementing Arrangement between the Republic of Singapore Navy and the Indian Navy Concerning Mutual Coordination, Logistics and Services Support", the IA was exchanged between Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen and Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.



The Navy IA establishes the procedures for mutual coordination and the provision of logistics and services support between the RSN and the IN during naval ships', submarines', and naval aircraft's visits to naval facilities in both countries.



The conclusion of the Navy IA is testament to the strong and long-standing bilateral defence relations between Singapore and India. Both defence establishments interact regularly through defence policy dialogues, high-level visits, military exchanges, and defence and technology cooperation.



In a Joint Statement released earlier today, both Prime Ministers further agreed to India's proposal for continuous and institutionalised naval engagements in their shared maritime space, including the establishment of maritime exercises with like-minded regional partners.



PM Modi is in Singapore to be the Keynote Speaker for the 17th Shangri-La Dialogue. Earlier today, he called on President Halimah Yacob and PM Lee at the Istana. As part of his visit programme, PM Modi will be visiting RSS Singapura – Changi Naval Base tomorrow.



