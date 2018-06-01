Alliance Ground Surveillance Construction Contract

(Source: NATO Support and Procurement Agency; issued June 01, 2018)

At a ceremony on 29th May 2018, NSPA’s General Manager, Mr. Peter Dohmen, signed the construction contract for the Alliance Ground Surveillance (AGS) Civil Works project at Sigonella.



Mr. Dohmen explained the importance of this milestone and thanked all those involved in achieving it, in particular Host Nation Italy who lead the overall co-ordination of the project within NATO.



The contract has been awarded to Astaldi, a major international construction company based in Italy. NSPA was authorised by the NATO Infrastructure Committee to support Host Nation Italy in the procurement and implementation of this key project, which will deliver the necessary civil works infrastructure to support NATO’s new AGS capability.



The AGS Main Operating Base is being built at the Italian Airbase at Sigonella and is programmed to be finished late summer in 2021.



