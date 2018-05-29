Technodinamika to Replace Ukrainian Units in Russian Helicopters

(Source: Rostec; issued May 29, 2018)

The Technodinamika holding company, a member of the Rostec State Corporation, develops the first pilot units for Ansat and Ka-226 light civilian helicopters to replace Ukrainian components. As expected, the units will be commercialised following all tests.



NP1.26А and NP1.26К units are designed to ensure uninterrupted power supply for hydraulic systems of advanced Russian helicopters.



"The import phase-out programme being implemented by our enterprises allows to significantly expand the competences of the holding company and strengthen our positions in the field that was previously dominated by manufacturers from former USSR countries,” noted Igor Nasenkov, CEO of Technodinamika. “Development of advanced units for hydraulic systems by MPO-Rumyantsev has become an important step towards total independence of the Russian helicopter industry from foreign components."



All working design documentation for production of the new type of products by the enterprise has been developed by designers of MPO-Rumyantsev in compliance with the advanced standards, and the completed samples of units are comparable to foreign counterparts in terms of technical parameters.



In 2017, the Technodinamika holding company has implemented various measures for import phase-out of 52 items and commenced their commercial output. In 2018, the company will finish the import phase-out programme for all critical aircraft units.



-ends-

