BALTOPS 2018 Begins in Klaipeda

(Source: U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa; issued June 01, 2018)

Exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS), the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, takes place in the Baltic Sea from June 1-15, 2018. Air, maritime and ground assets from several NATO ally and partner nations are involved in the live training event that sets sail from Klaipeda, Lithuania, and finishes in Kiel, Germany.



Training focus areas include air defense, anti-subsurface warfare, maritime interdiction, mine countermeasures and amphibious operations.



The exercise enhances flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations to strengthen combined response capabilities, as well as demonstrate international resolve to ensure stability in, and if necessary defend, the Baltic Sea region.



This year is the 46th iteration of the annual exercise and will involve approximately 5,000 personnel from 22 nations, 60 aircraft, 42 ships, and a submarine.



The 16 nations contributing forces: Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.



The six nations contributing staff members are Canada, Estonia, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Slovakia.



