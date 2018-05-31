Boeing EA-18G Growler Makes its First Appearance in Finland

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued May 31, 2018)

ARLINGTON, Va. --- Boeing and the U.S. Navy will exhibit the EA-18G Growler airborne electronic attack aircraft for the first time in Finland. The jets will be on static and flying display during the Finnish Air Force 100th anniversary air show, June 16-17 at Tikkakoski Airport in Jyväskylä.



“The Finnish Air Force is a longstanding customer to Boeing and we look forward to celebrating their 100th anniversary,” said Gene Cunningham, vice president, Global Sales, Defense, Space & Security. “Our goal is to continue that partnership for many more years with the F/A-18 Super Hornet.”



The two EA-18G Growlers appearing at the show are from Electronic Attack Squadron 129 (VAQ-129), based at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash. A variant of the F/A-18F Super Hornet, the Growler provides tactical jamming and electronic protection to U.S. military forces and allies around the world. The Growler was designed to help aircrews reach their target without being detected. It is the most advanced airborne electronic attack platform in the world and the only one in production today.



Boeing is offering Finland the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet for the HX fighter program, which will introduce new multi-role fighters to the Finnish Air Force.



-ends-

