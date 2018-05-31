Successful Flight Test of SFDR

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued May 31, 2018)

The technology demonstrator flight test of ‘Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR)’ propulsion-based missile has been carried out successfully from the Launch Center-III of ITR, Chandipur, Orissa on yesterday.



The flight test met all the mission objectives. The technology of nozzle less booster has been successfully demonstrated in the mission for the first time in the country.



Desi Meteor (SFDR) Launched: India Marches Towards Super Power Status

(Source: Defence Update; posted May 31, 2018)

In a major breakthrough in missile technology, India on Wednesday successfully carried out the first test of a new surface-to-air missile with nozzle less booster making its mark as a military superpower in South East Asia region. Indigenously designed and developed by the country's premier research agency – Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the fastest missile in its class is capable of neutralising fast moving aerial targets.SFDR stunning performance will be achieved through its unique ramjet propulsion system – solid fuel, variable flow, ducted rocket -- advanced flight control system will give it extra reach there by allowing it to engage targets at very long ranges. This 'ramjet' motor provides the missile with thrust all the way to target intercept.Defence sources said the missile, which is yet to get a formal name, was flight tested from launching complex-III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) off Odisha coast at about 12.05 pm. The missile, powered by Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR), was fired from a static launcher meeting all mission objectives.