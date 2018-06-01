China to Host First China-Africa Defense Forum

(Source: China Daily; issued June 01, 2018)

BEIJING --- A Chinese military spokesperson said Thursday that China will host the first-ever China-Africa forum on defense and security from June 26 to July 10.



Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said that the forum -- hosted by the ministry -- aims to deepen the China-Africa comprehensive strategic partnership, promote building a shared future for China and Africa, and meet the needs of Africa's new security situations and China-Africa defense cooperation.



The forum will focus on regional security issues, the self-development of Africa's security capacities, and China-Africa defense cooperation, Ren said at a regular press briefing. Participants will also visit the services of the Chinese armed forces -- the army, the navy and the air force.



