OTTAWA --- Today, for the first time, our government has published the Defence Investment Plan. As part of our government’s commitment to a higher standard of openness, transparency and accountability, the Investment Plan provides Canadians with important information about how the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces spend public funds. It also informs Canada’s defence and security industries of future investment opportunities that will generate jobs and economic growth across the country.
The Defence Investment Plan includes an online, searchable tool—the Defence Capabilities Blueprint—that allows industry to find information needed to support planning for R&D and for strategic partnerships. Cooperation with the Canadian defence industry enhances the Forces’ ability to deliver on its mandate with core military capability, and it provides employment to Canadians.
The Defence Investment Plan offers Canadians an unprecedented perspective on hundreds of projects and contracts. These projects and contracts—for capital equipment, infrastructure investments, and services—will enable the Forces to keep Canadians safe and to support our allies and partners abroad.
To consult the Defence Capabilities Blueprint, visit the Investment Plan website.
“The Defence Investment Plan delivers on our commitment in Strong, Secure, Engaged to provide Canadians with greater transparency on defence spending. It will provide industry with more information on our government’s defence investments in order to provide the equipment and infrastructure our women and men in uniform need to do their jobs,” said Minister of National Defence, Harjit S. Sajjan.
“The Defence Investment Plan provides information I believe will help Canadian aerospace companies of all sizes take advantage of defence investment opportunities. As the plan rolls out and industry begins to engage with this tool, I am hopeful that it will support the close cooperation between government and industry partners that is needed to equip the Canadian Armed Forces,” said Jim Quick, President and CEO, Aerospace Industries Association of Canada.
Quick facts
--The Defence Capabilities Blueprint is an online, searchable tool that outlines over 200 projects.
--With the online tool, industry and all Canadians can search for capability investments by Service like Navy, Army or Air Force, by Defence Capability Investment Areas like avionics, by one of Canada’s 16 Key Industrial Capabilities, or by key word.
--The defence sector employs more than 60,000 Canadians and contributes over $10 billion annually to Canada’s gross domestic product (GDP). Canada’s aerospace sector has spawned a further 208,000 jobs in the Canadian economy and contributes close to $28 billion to our GDP.
Click here for the Investment Plan report (22 PDF pages), on the Canadian government website.
