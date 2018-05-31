Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 31, 2018)

Ten years after the first LCS ship was commissioned, the US Navy has finally ordered a long-range missile for these vessels, whose only other weapon is a 57mm turret. The Naval Strike Missile is made by Norway’s Kongsberg group. (Kongsberg photo)

Raytheon Co., Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $14,856,016 firm-fixed-price contract for Over-the-Horizon Weapon Systems.



This contract will manufacture and deliver Over-the-Horizon Weapon Systems, which consists of encanistered missiles (EM) loaded into launching mechanisms (LM); and a single fire control suite (FCS).



This contract consists of EMs (tactical, telemetered and inert operational); FCSs; LMs; mission support equipment, training equipment and courses; engineering services; and travel and other direct costs.



This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $847,611,857. (Emphasis added—Ed.)



Work will be performed in Kongsberg, Norway (75 percent); Tucson, Arizona (15 percent); Schrobenhausen, Germany (4 percent); Raufoss, Norway (3 percent); McKinney, Texas (2 percent); and Louisville, Kentucky (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2020.



Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding; and fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $14,856,016 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one offer received.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-5432).



