Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 31, 2018)

United Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded $2,016,115,217 for modification P00004 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm target, cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0020) in support of the F-35 Lightning II Low-Rate Initial Production Lot 11 aircraft.



This modification provides additional funding for production non-recurring/tooling, administrative labor, partner unique items and Lot 11 production propulsion systems to include 10 F135-PW-100 propulsions systems for the Navy; 51 F135-PW-100 propulsion systems for the Air Force; and 24 F135-PW-600 propulsion systems for the Marine Corps.



Additionally, this contract procures 49 F135-PW-100 and 1 F135-PW-600 propulsion system for non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants and foreign military sales (FMS) customers.



Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (67 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (26.5 percent); and Bristol, United Kingdom (6.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2021.



Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy); and non-U.S. DoD participant and FMS funds in the amount of $2,016,115,217 will be obligated at time of award, $288,147,086 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Marine Corps ($663,472,076, 33 percent); Air Force ($592,022,963, 29 percent); Navy ($136,042,051, 7 percent); non-U.S. DoD participants ($335,600,247; 17 percent); and FMS customers ($288,977,880; 14 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-