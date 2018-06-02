Singapore and Australia Reaffirm Close and Long-standing Bilateral Defence Relations

Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen met with Australia Minister for Defence Marise Payne today on the sidelines of the 17th Shangri-La Dialogue. During the meeting, both parties reaffirmed the close and long-standing bilateral defence relations between Singapore and Australia, and noted the good progress made in strengthening defence cooperation under the Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



During the meeting, Dr Ng thanked Ms Payne for Australia's support for the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF)'s training in Australia. The Ministers also welcomed the steady progress made in the joint development of training areas and advanced training facilities in Queensland, which will benefit both the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and the SAF.



In addition, the Ministers discussed regional and international security developments, such as developments on the Korean Peninsula and terrorism. They reaffirmed the value of key security platforms like the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus and Five Power Defence Arrangements in addressing today's security challenges, as well as welcomed the SAF and ADF's continued joint deployments in the Middle East as part of the Defeat-ISIS Coalition.



Dr Ng also met Brunei Minister of Defence II Major-General (Rtd) Haji Awang Halbi, Fiji Minister of Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola, Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, and US Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer today.



Singapore and France Reaffirm Strong and Broad-based Bilateral Defence Relations

Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen hosted French Minister for the Armed Forces Florence Parly to breakfast this morning, on the sidelines of the 17th Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD). Ms Parly is in Singapore from 2 to 3 June 2018 to attend the 17th SLD. This is Ms Parly's inaugural visit to Singapore as the French Minister for the Armed Forces.



During their meeting, Dr Ng and Ms Parly reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral defence, such as Air Force and Navy cooperation. Both sides also discussed security developments of mutual interest such as the growing threat of terrorism within the region.



Singapore and France share strong and broad-based bilateral defence relations. This year marks the 20th Anniversary of the signing of the Singapore-France Defence Cooperation and Status of Forces Agreement, which underpins defence ties between both countries.



The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) Advanced Jet Training in Cazaux, France has also been conducted since 1998. Both armed forces and defence establishments have regular high-level interactions, including policy dialogues, professional exchanges, joint military exercises, and cross-attendance of courses.



Both countries also engage in a range of defence technology interactions and exchanges, including the Singapore and France Advanced Research Initiative (SAFARI) meetings. These interactions have strengthened friendship and mutual understanding between the French and Singapore defence establishments.



Singapore and Germany Strengthen Defence Ties Through New Agreement on Defence Cooperation

Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen and German Federal Minister of Defence Dr Ursula von der Leyen signed an enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) between Singapore and Germany today, on the sidelines of the 17th Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD). Building on the first DCA signed in 2005, this new Agreement consolidates key areas of existing cooperation between both countries, and paves the way for future cooperation particularly in non-conventional security areas.



Speaking to the media after the signing, Dr Ng highlighted the warm and growing bilateral defence relationship between Singapore and Germany, and said that it was timely to strengthen bilateral defence ties through the signing of the Agreement. "We signed the first DCA between Singapore and Germany in 2005. Since then, defence relations have grown in breadth as well as in depth… so this enhanced DCA is very timely to consolidate existing platforms and define new areas of cooperation," he said.



Dr von der Leyen also highlighted the long-standing defence relationship and said that the enhanced Agreement took into account the current challenges, with emphasis on cyber security and hybrid threats. She added that the agreement would "intensify the cooperation between our two countries, focusing on areas of mutual excellence."



At the bilateral meeting prior to the signing, Dr Ng and Dr von der Leyen discussed wide-ranging geopolitical and security issues, including military modernisation and counter-terrorism. Dr Ng also conveyed Singapore's appreciation for Germany's support for the Singapore Armed Forces' training in Germany since 2009, which includes an annual bilateral live-firing exercise between both armies.



Singapore and Germany enjoy regular defence interactions across multiple areas, such as high-level visits, military exchanges, professional courses, policy dialogues, and technology collaboration.



Singapore and Malaysia Agree to Strengthen Existing Bilateral Defence Relationship

Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen met newly-appointed Malaysian Minister of Defence Mohamad Sabu on the sidelines of the 17th Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD) today, in their first official meeting. This is Mr Mohamad's inaugural visit to Singapore as the Malaysian Minister of Defence.



During their meeting, Dr Ng and Mr Mohamad affirmed the warm and long-standing defence relations between Singapore and Malaysia. They noted the good progress made in bilateral defence relations, such as the recent conduct of a new bilateral exercise between the two Air Forces. In addition, Dr Ng and Mr Mohamad affirmed both countries' cooperation in various regional multilateral platforms, such as the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and the ADMM-Plus, and the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA). They also discussed regional challenges such as the situation in the Rakhine State.



Singapore and Malaysia's defence establishments interact regularly across a wide range of activities, which includes bilateral exercises, visits and exchanges, cross-attendance of courses, as well as multilateral activities. These regular interactions strengthen mutual understanding and professional ties among the personnel of both defence establishments, and underscore the warm and long-standing defence ties between both countries.



Mr Mohamad is visiting Singapore from 1 to 3 June 2018 to attend the 17th SLD. As part of his visit, he also called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. He also met the FPDA Defence Ministers at an informal breakfast hosted by Dr Ng.



Singapore and UK Strengthen Long-Standing Defence Ties for Next Bound

(Source: Singapore Government; issued June 02, 2018)

Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen and United Kingdom (UK) Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson signed a Defence Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (DCMOU) between Singapore and the UK today, on the sidelines of the 17th Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD). The DCMOU aims to encapsulate the existing defence relationship and areas of cooperation between the two countries, as well as provide a foundation for future defence cooperation in more specific areas.



Speaking to the media after the signing, Dr Ng highlighted the warm and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between Singapore and the UK. He also emphasised the importance of engaging capable partners to build a stake in the region, for regional security and stability.



"The Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) in 1971 was the originator of multilateralism in this region. The UK's commitment to the security in this region has been continuing… the world has moved on since 1971. There are new security challenges and we welcome, with this MOU, working with the UK on our various security challenges together in mutually beneficial ways," he said.



Agreeing, Mr Williamson said that the MOU also demonstrated a joint ambition for both countries' defence relationship by outlining what a future partnership looked like. "A partnership based first on cooperation across a broad range of areas, from cyber and non-conventional warfare, to counter-terrorism and counter-improvised explosive device, as well as maritime security and disaster relief," he added.



During their meeting prior to the signing, Dr Ng and Mr Williamson discussed a wide range of geopolitical developments, including the FPDA and the UK's plans to step up defence engagements in the Asia-Pacific.



Mr Williamson is visiting Singapore from 1 to 3 June 2018 to attend the 17th SLD. This is Mr Williamson's inaugural visit to Singapore as the UK Secretary of State for Defence. As part of his programme, Mr Williamson called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong earlier today. He also met the FPDA Defence Ministers at an informal breakfast hosted by Dr Ng.



