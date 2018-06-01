BAE Systems Hosts Australian Industry Visit to Glasgow

BAE Systems will next week host an Australian Defence industry trade mission in Glasgow for Australian companies wanting to grow their businesses through participation in global defence programs and defence exports.



Supporting the Federal Government’s Team Defence Australia trade mission, around 50 business leaders from across the nation will be briefed on current and future shipbuilding projects in the UK and see how manufacturing of the first Type 26 Global Combat Ship for the Royal Navy is progressing when they tour BAE Systems’ shipyard on the River Clyde.



The tour will also provide industry representatives with an insight into BAE Systems’ ‘digital shipbuilding’ processes and methodologies, giving them an understanding of how these translate into ship construction.



The digital technology to be showcased during next week’s trade mission will demonstrate how every aspect of a ship can be ‘live and accessible’ to all involved in the design, build and maintenance, operation and future upgrades of the ships during their many decades of service.



BAE Systems SEA 5000 Managing Director, Nigel Stewart said: “This trade mission aims to do two key things. Firstly, it will provide Australian industry with greater insight into how technology within BAE Systems is revolutionising shipbuilding. And, secondly, it will open the door to global defence opportunities in the maritime domain.”



“BAE Systems has committed to opening up its annual supply chain expenditure of more than $18bn to Australian industry. If we can help, support or work alongside industry or provide new opportunities to grow their businesses, the end result is a stronger, more sustainable national defence industry.”



