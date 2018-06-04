Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency Buys Carl-Gustaf Ammunition

Saab has received an order from the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) for deliveries of Carl-Gustaf ammunition. The order value amounts to SEK 110 million and deliveries will take place in 2018.



The order comes under the terms of Saab’s framework agreement signed with the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency in 2017 regarding Carl-Gustaf ammunition. The framework agreement enables the customer to place orders for live and training ammunition rounds during the period 2017-2022. The ammunition will be used by the Norwegian Armed Forces, currently operating the Carl-Gustaf in both M2 and M3 versions.



“This is the second order from the Norwegian customer since we signed the framework contract and for us this is a clear proof of their trust in our ammunition portfolio. The Norwegian Armed Forces has been a user of the Carl-Gustaf system for many years and we know that they only want the best ammunition for their soldiers. We will supply them with that”, says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.



Saab’s world-leading weapon system Carl-Gustaf has a long and distinguished service history all around the world, including the Nordic and Baltic region. Employing a wide range of ammunition types, the Carl-Gustaf system allows dismounted soldiers to take on multiple challenges – from neutralising armoured vehicles to clearing obstacles and defeating enemies in buildings. The Carl-Gustaf system, which has been sold to more than 40 countries, is successively being developed with new ammunition types and enhanced capabilities.





