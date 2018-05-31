L3 MAS Teams with Israel Aerospace Industries for the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Remotely Piloted Aircraft System Project

(Source: L3 MAS; issued May 31, 2018)

MIRABEL, Quebec --- L3 MAS announced today that it has teamed with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to form Team Artemis to offer the state-of-the-art Artemis Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), based on IAI’s Heron TP, for the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) program.



The Artemis UAS is a mature and highly capable platform with a proven operational track record. This Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAS will be equipped with a wide variety of sensors and other payloads designed specifically to meet Canada’s requirements. The Artemis UAS is uniquely positioned to assist Canada in preserving its national security and sovereignty interests at home and abroad.



L3 MAS will be the prime contractor for the team, building on its extensive In-Service Support (ISS), airworthiness, integrated logistics and program management experience. It will also lead the Artemis Canadian industrial team, including Pratt & Whitney Canada, which will provide the power plant for the air vehicle, as well as other prominent Canadian partners to be named at a later date. The Artemis solution will deliver substantial economic benefits to Canada, including the creation of high-value Canadian jobs.



“RPAS provides a welcome opportunity to deliver a world-class UAS capability to the RCAF,” said Jacques Comtois, Vice President and General Manager of L3 MAS. “As the prime contractor, mission systems integrator and ISS provider, L3 MAS looks forward to breaking new ground in Canada’s defence and aviation sectors with IAI’s Artemis UAS.”



“IAI is excited to propose our advanced, flexible and operationally proven Artemis solution for Canada’s RPAS project,” said Shaul Shahar, IAI Executive Vice President. “We are excited to have L3 MAS as our partner to cooperate with and bring this impressive capability to the Royal Canadian Air Force. The unique solutions we are offering provide tremendous advantages to Canada, and we look forward to the opportunity to compete on the RPAS project.”



Under the RPAS program, the Department of National Defence (DND) will procure a number of MALE UAS aircraft, with associated Ground Control Stations (GCS), sensor suites and support equipment. The contract is scheduled to be awarded in 2021-2022 and will include the acquisition of the equipment and the full spectrum of In-Service Support for 20 years.





L3 MAS, a division of L3 Technologies’ Aerospace Systems business segment, is Canada’s leading In-Service Support (ISS) integrator. L3 MAS delivers innovative and integrated solutions that span the full spectrum of ISS. The company is headquartered in Mirabel, Quebec, and employs 800 people at operating centres across Canada. Headquartered in New York City, L3 Technologies employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide and is a leading provider of a broad range of communication, electronic and sensor systems used on military, homeland security and commercial platforms.





IAI Ltd. is Israel’s largest aerospace and Defense Company and a globally recognized technology and innovation leader, specializing in developing and manufacturing advanced, state-of-the-art systems for air, space, sea, land, cyber and homeland security. Since 1953, the company has provided advanced technology solutions to government and commercial customers worldwide, including: satellites, missiles, weapon systems and munitions, unmanned and robotic systems, radars, C4ISR and more. IAI also designs and manufactures business jets and aerostructures, performs overhaul and maintenance on commercial aircraft and converts passenger aircraft to refueling and cargo configurations.



