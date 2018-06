Agni-5 Missile Successfully Tested

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued June 03, 2018)

The long-range ballistic missile Agni 5 is successfully flight-tested at 0945 hrs today from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island (Wheeler Island). All the radars, electro optical tracking stations and telemetry stations tracked the vehicle all through the course of the trajectory.All the mission objectives have been achieved. Raksha Mantri Smt Nirmala Sitharaman has congratulated all the DRDO Scientists, Staff, Armed Forces and Industries for the success of A5 Mission.-ends-