IAF’s Meteor Missile Plans Likely to Take A Hit (excerpt)

(Source: DefenceUpdate; posted June 4, 2018)

India’s plans to equip its Russian SU-30MKI and indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas with long range Meteor beyond visual range missiles may get hit. Its European manufacturers have informed the government that they would not integrate their weapon on any Israeli or Russian platform.The Air Force has plans of equipping the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) with the Meteor missiles to get an edge over its Chinese and Pakistani adversaries but Israeli firms have been chosen for supplying the radar and electronic warfare for the plane.The issue can also have an impact on the Air Force’s plans to upgrade its frontline and mainstay SU-30MKI combat planes as they were also planned to be equipped with the missiles under an extensive modernisation project.“The European manufacturers have told Air Force that they would not integrate the Meteor missile on either Russian platforms or with the Israeli equipment which can create issues but efforts are on to find a way out on the issue,” sources told Mail Today.-ends-