Saab-Damen Presents Design of the Replacement Walrus-Class Submarine

(Source: Damen; issued June 01, 2018)

The design of the submarine that Saab and Damen will offer to replace the Dutch Navy’s Walrus-class boats is derived from the A-29 that Saab is building for the Swedish Navy, and will have special provisions for launching divers and special forces. (Damen CGI)

In an exclusive interview with the Dutch newspaper “Telegraaf” on June 1st, the managers of Saab and Damen showed an initial sketch of the new submarine which they intend to offer to the Netherlands Defence organisation.



The consortium, together with a large number of Dutch companies and institutions, is one of the contenders for the replacement of the Walrus class submarine. In the article, the leader of the Dutch employers’ organisation Hans de Boer pleads for the purchase of Dutch goods: “This way our naval people get the best of the best”.



In the article in de “Telegraaf,” Hein van Ameijden (Damen) and Gunnar Wieslander (Saab Kockums) give a brief insight into the possibilities offered by the new submarine.



“Due to the modular design of the boat, it is possible for many Dutch companies to implement their products in the submarine and to renew them easily during the life cycle.” They also place the emphasis on the launcher for special forces, right next to the torpedo tubes in the nose of the boat. In the “Telegraaf,” we read: “Until now, naval soldiers were only able to leave the boat vertically, one by one. The system on board the Dutch-Swedish boat makes it possible to swim out horizontally with eight people at the same time. Thanks to a diameter of one and a half meters, the tube will be wide enough to launch miniature sea-going vessels, both manned and unmanned.”



In the pictures, you can see how the Dutch-Swedish submarine design looks on the drawing board.



