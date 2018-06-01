Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 01, 2018)

Draken International, Lakeland, Florida, has been awarded a $280,000,000 indefinite-quantity contract for adversary air aggressor services. ADAIR services provides tactical fighter jet aircraft flight operations flown by contractor-owned, contractor-operated aircraft simulating non-western aggressor air for the 57th Adversary Tactics Group.



The contractor will furnish, operate, equip, support and maintain tactically-relevant aircraft for air-to-air tracking, targeting, and ADAIR operations.



Aggressor sorties are generated by COCO flight operations, to provide combat air training services that include tactical profiles, to include beyond-visual-range engagements, operational test support, dissimilar air combat maneuvers, offensive and defensive within-visual-range maneuvers, multi-ship tactics, merges, and flight.



ADAIR sorties will integrate as part of the Air Force aggressor force in support of ADAIR requirements.



Work will be performed at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, and is expected to be complete by December 2023.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award.



The 99th Contracting Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, is the contracting activity (FA4861-18-D-C002).



-ends-

