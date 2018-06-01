Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 01, 2018)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $866,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple contract line item contract for the sustainment and modification of radar sensors, providing depot-level sustainment services and modification projects for the Ballistic Missile Early Warning systems and PAVE Phased Array Warning system radars, and the Parameter Acquisition Radar Attack Characterization system.



Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado; and other locations, and is expected to be complete by May 31, 2023.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and three offers were received. No funds are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity (FA8723-18-D-0001).



-ends-

