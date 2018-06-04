Eurosatory 2018: Rheinmetall Presents a Comprehensive Array of Products for Operational Superiority

(Source: Rheinmetall Defence; issued June 04, 2018)

Rheinmetall unit Oerlikon will exhibit a self-propelled anti-aircraft variant of the Boxer 8x8 armored vehicle, fitted with a new turret equipped with a 35mm revolver cannon as well as its own suite of search and target-tracking sensors. (Rheinmetall photo)

Move – sense – strike: under this motto, Rheinmetall will be showcasing its comprehensive array of products at Eurosatory from 11 to 15 June 2018.



Innovative, agile, flexible and adaptable, new Rheinmetall technologies and systems give armed forces and security services the edge they need to assure successful outcomes in multidimensional, current and future operating environments.



Once again, numerous new products will be making their debut at Europe’s largest defence show at the Rheinmetall pavilion (C240-C201), underscoring our status as one of the world’s leading makers of military systems and equipment:



-- Oerlikon Skyranger Boxer mobile air defence system:

A highly effective wheeled armoured air defence system based on the battle-tested 8x8 Boxer, it is equipped with a 35mm revolver cannon as well as its own suite of search and target-tracking sensors.



-- HX77 Automated Load Handling System (ALHS):

Rheinmetall will launch the innovative and versatile automated load handling system developed with the Australian company Supashock on Monday, 11 June 2018 at 14:30 hrs. The ALHS is integrated into the high-mobility HX77 truck with a protected cabin.



-- Lynx KF41: The versatile new combat vehicle.

The prototype of this medium-weight tracked vehicle will be debuting twice at Eurosatory. First configured as an infantry fighting vehicle with the new LANCE 2.0 turret on Tuesday, 12 June 2018 at 10:00 hrs. On Wednesday, 13 June 2018, the vehicle is configured as command variant, likewise at 10:00 hrs. Refitting will take place on-site. The process will be filmed.



-- 120 mm Ragnarok mortar combat system:

A highly flexible, highly adaptable automated 120mm mortar combat system for integration into combat vehicles.



-- G-LMT mobile crane:

Made by global market leader Liebherr-Werk Ehingen GmbH and equipped with protected cabs from Rheinmetall, this system forms part of the Bundeswehr’s new generation of state-of-the-art mobile cranes.



-- Mission Master Cargo Unmanned Ground Vehicle:

A live mobile demonstration of the transport version of Rheinmetall’s off-road-capable robotic wheeled vehicle will take place at the Group’s pavilion.



-- Detect. Connect. React. Solutions for the digital battlefield:

With the debut of Argus New Generation, Rheinmetall continues to expand its lead in the soldier systems domain. Also on show at Eurosatory are Germany’s Future Soldier – Expanded System and the systematically enhanced Gladius 2.0. The Group’s TacNet tactical management system will also be presented, paired with cutting-edge mission equipment for combat vehicles.



-- Variable Tactical Aiming Laser (VTAL): An extremely compact, hardened laser aiming module for modern assault rifles.



In addition to this, Rheinmetall will be highlighting its comprehensive expertise in practically all military capability categories. Among other things, these include weapon and ammunition systems for threat-commensurate, scalable engagement of targets; advanced force protection solutions ranging from camouflage devices to high-performance armour and active hard-kill protection systems; and innovative, network-capable sensors for land, sea and air applications.



Rheinmetall is also one of the world’s foremost suppliers of simulation and training systems, thus contributing to the operational readiness and effectiveness of modern armed forces and security services.



We look forward to welcoming you at Eurosatory 2018!





Headquartered in Düsseldorf, the publicly traded Rheinmetall Group is a high-tech enterprise dedicated to the twin modern imperatives of mobility and security. The Group’s 23,000-strong global workforce generated sales last year of €5.9 billion.



One of the world’s leading suppliers of military systems and equipment, Rheinmetall’s Defence arm comprises three divisions: Vehicle Systems, Electronic Solutions and Weapon and Ammunition.



-ends-

