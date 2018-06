Patria to Launch New Products at Eurosatory

(Source: Patria; issued June 04, 2018)

Patria attends Eurosatory 2018 event held on 11-15 June in Paris launching new products. Systems Business Unit will launch at the event two new passive RF sensor products: MUSCL (Multi-Static Coherent Location) for battle-proof air surveillance, and ARIS-E ESM (Electronic Support Measures) system for tactical situational awareness.



Land business unit will launch a new vehicle in June 11, 2018. Welcome to see the new comers and visit Patria’s stand Hall 6 – G260/300.



