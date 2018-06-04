Eurosatory 2018: Israel Presents the Largest National Pavilion in Recent Years, with a Record 52 Companies Exhibiting

(Source: Israeli Ministry of Defense; issued June 04, 2018)

EUROSATORY 2018 --- Fifty-two (52) companies will present their technologies at the Israeli National Pavilion, organized by SIBAT – the International Defense Cooperation Directorate within Israel's Ministry of Defense.



The companies will present advanced solutions for defense and security that address the security challenges faced today by many countries around the world. Among the exciting technologies are solutions for robotics, air defense, border security, armored vehicles, personal protection, small arms, equipment for Special Forces, electro-optics, intelligence, and more. A special display will include 11 companies providing unique HLS solutions.



According to the Director of SIBAT, Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Mishel Ben Baruch, “The increase in global security needs as a result of current threats, such as the those faced by Europe in recent years, of terrorism, border protection and immigration, have led to an increase in defense budgets. The Israeli defense industry provides a broad spectrum of advanced technological solutions, from sophisticated components to systems of systems, to deal with these threats.



“At the same time, we see ongoing intensification of competition in the international market, which increases the need to expand industrial cooperation between Israeli and foreign companies. We, at SIBAT, initiate and develop international agreements and cooperation between the industries and with governments, leveraging the security ties and relationships with governments and security organizations around the world.



“In addition, in response to the global trend towards knowledge transfer and local production, the Israeli defense industries are implementing cooperation agreements with local industries worldwide.”





SIBAT, the International Defense Cooperation Directorate at Israel's Ministry of Defense (IMOD) is uniquely positioned within the ministry, while also having a close, ongoing relationship with the defense industry. This ensures SIBAT's ability to maintain in-depth, up-to-date knowledge of relevant concepts, as well as a clear understanding of the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) operational needs.



SIBAT’s extensive global presence – backed by knowledgeable, well-trained representatives – enables effective cooperation and coordination between Israeli and foreign companies, and between Israel and governments around the world.



