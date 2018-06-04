Eurosatory 2018: Carmor Unveils the Innovation-Packed, High-Survivability Mantis Family of Protective Vehicles

Israeli company Carmor says its family of lightweight all-terrain vehicles provides a high level of survivability relative to their light weight, while maintaining high maneuverability. (Carmor photo)

EUROSATORY 2018 --- Carmor Integrated Vehicle Solutions Ltd. will unveil the Mantis family of tactical armored vehicles. These vehicles provide an exceptionally high level of survivability and super-maneuverability despite their light weight.



According to Mr. Eitan Zait, Carmor's CEO, “The development of the Mantis Family answers the global demand for lightweight vehicles with improved capabilities in the field. These new vehicles provide a range of solutions and capabilities together with a unique ergonomic design that do not exist in any other lightweight armored vehicle.”



The Mantis family of vehicles is equipped with multi-layered protection including kinetic, blast, NBC and TIC, in addition to dynamic thermal and visible camouflage options. Carmor's vehicles undergo rigorous ballistic testing against mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and meet international standards.



The new family of vehicles also includes provision for integrated night vision and surveillance systems and can be fitted with foldable weapon station systems, missile launchers, mortar and turrets etc. Due to their lightweight design and ergonomics, the vehicles deliver a combination of survivability, agility and lethality, presenting optimum automotive performance and multi-mission readiness for any field requirements.



Small on the outside, large on the inside, the Mantis Family has four (4) customizable versions for 3, 5, or 8 Passengers, with an option of a scalable flatbed in the rear. Each version can be customized according to requirements.



The driver of the vehicle is seated in a cockpit-like position, enabling enhanced field of vision and optimal control of the various digitally displayed systems in the cabin. The Mantis vehicle concept differs from any other known vehicle on the market.



Mr. Zait added, “The combination of utilization of the internal space of the vehicle, the cockpit configuration for the driver, and the rear compartment, deliver a variety of solutions to meet a full range of mission needs in the field.”





Carmor is a leader in the design and manufacture of special-purpose vehicles for military and civilian applications. The company was founded in 1947 and plays a key role in equipping the IDF and civilian units. Carmor manufactures vehicles for NATO and UN forces as well as civilian administrations, HLS, and armed forces around the world. The company designs multi-purpose vehicles with versatile designs, configurations and additional features, as well as customized vehicles.



