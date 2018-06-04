Airbus Is Hiring for Its Future Projects

(Source: Airbus; issued June 04, 2018)

TOULOUSE, France --- Airbus is organising an “AfterWork: Catch your dream job!” recruitment drive dedicated to innovation at its Toulouse site on 20 June.



A large number of positions will be on offer in digital sectors, notably involving “the Cloud”, Big Data, Cyber Security, the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as in the area of Artificial Intelligence.



Candidates with key skills in these areas of activity will be able to talk with the people in charge of relevant projects carried out at Airbus. The vacancies in France are for young graduates, baccalaureate +5 years level, with 2 or 3 years’ successful experience, as well as more experienced, talented professionals.



The programme includes presentations on the major projects underlying Airbus’ strategy for its future and its digitalisation, activities (an augmented reality experiment) and interviews, with positions on offer for the best talents.



The job vacancies can be found on-line via: www.dreamjob-airbus.com



Candidates wishing to take part in this event can submit their applications up until 18 June 2018. Those shortlisted will then receive more detailed information on the event, with a view to taking part in the recruitment evening.



“Besides the opportunity of working on and implementing major aeronautical and space projects, Airbus offers a stimulating, innovative and international working environment,” said Thierry Baril, Chief Human Resources Officer for Airbus. “We will be delighted to meet as many candidates as possible at this evening and demonstrate that Airbus is a company at the cutting edge of innovation.”



In 2017, Airbus hired nearly 3,000 employees and in 2018 is planning to hire around 4,000 more worldwide. More than 500 positions are being offered this year in the digital sector, including 250 positions in France. These jobs address the best talents, who are prepared to invest themselves in unique, innovative projects, whether in the areas of commercial aircraft, helicopters or defence and space.





