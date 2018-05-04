Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 04, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $14,386,915 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for emerging capabilities and analysis systems engineering to include programmatic, and logistics tasks that will analyze the F-35 air system's ability to meet future operational requirements, investigate cost- and weight-reduction program options, and conduct modeling and simulation activities.



Additional assessments may include such efforts as analyzing changes to design life, operational readiness, reliability, and air system design and configuration.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2018. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,919,388 will be obligated at time of award, none of which expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(C)(1).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-D-0129).



-ends-

