F-35 Lightning’s Arrival at RAF Marham Postponed (excerpt)

(Source: compiled by Defense-Aerospace.com; posted June 05, 2018)

We are aware that a number of people have come to view the arrival of the F-35 Lightning aircraft. Please be advised that it will not be arriving today (5th June), we will continue to post updates as they become available. — RAF Marham (@RAFMarhamMedia) June 5, 2018

The F-35 Lightning’s arrival at RAF Marham has been postponed due to bad weather, the air base announced this morning on its Twitter account.The first of the jets were due to fly across the Atlantic to their new home in England’s eastern Norfolk county today.Thousands were expected to turn out to see them, and farmers have set aside areas of land around the base for vantage points, the local Eastern Daily Press reported this morning.RAF Marham tweeted: “We are aware that a number of people have come to view the arrival of the F-35 Lightning aircraft. Please be advised that it will not be arriving today (5th June), we will continue to post updates as they become available.”-- June 5 at 14:45 CET: corrected headline and made minor editing changes.-ends-