The first of the jets were due to fly across the Atlantic to their new home in England’s eastern Norfolk county today.
Thousands were expected to turn out to see them, and farmers have set aside areas of land around the base for vantage points, the local Eastern Daily Press reported this morning.
We are aware that a number of people have come to view the arrival of the F-35 Lightning aircraft. Please be advised that it will not be arriving today (5th June), we will continue to post updates as they become available.— RAF Marham (@RAFMarhamMedia) June 5, 2018
RAF Marham tweeted: “We are aware that a number of people have come to view the arrival of the F-35 Lightning aircraft. Please be advised that it will not be arriving today (5th June), we will continue to post updates as they become available.”
(EDITOR’S NOTE: F-35 delivery flights continue to be challenged by the weather. The first delivery to Israel took over six days because of fog and adverse weather en route, and the return of two F-35s from an Australian airshow was delayed by two days because they were grounded by thunderstorms.
With all these continuing restrictions, one wonders what the F-35 will be able to do if war breaks out during the rainy season.)
