Airbus:100 A320neos to Be Waiting for Engines By End of June (excerpt)

(Source: Aviation Daily; posted Jun 03, 2018)

By Jens Flottau

SYDNEY --- Airbus expects to have produced around 100 A320neo family aircraft by the end of June that will not be able to be delivered because they are awaiting engines, said Guillaume Faury, president of Airbus Commercial Aircraft.“This is a rather unique situation,” he said on the sidelines of the IATA AGM here. “We have an industrial crisis to manage. It is not a good situation. We try to communicate with our customers as well as we can.”Airbus decided to continue A320neo production rather than holding off on building the aircraft so it can deliver them in the second half of the year, during which delivery rates will be “unprecedented,” Faury said.He expects the vast majority of the 100 parked aircraft to be delivered before the end of the year, and believes that Airbus’ target of handing over 800 aircraft or more this year is still achievable. (end of excerpt)-ends-