Northrop Grumman Receives FTC Clearance to Close Acquisition of Orbital ATK and Updates 2018 Financial Guidance

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued June 5, 2018)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. --- Northrop Grumman Corporation announced today that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has cleared Northrop Grumman’s proposed acquisition of Orbital ATK Inc.



The FTC’s Bureau of Competition has completed its review of the merger, and the Premerger Notification Office has informed the company that the waiting period under the HSR Act has terminated, allowing the companies to complete the merger.



As part of that clearance, the FTC issued a decision and order providing for solid rocket motors to be available on a non-discriminatory basis under specified circumstances and under processes defined in the order. The company expects to complete the transaction after market close tomorrow and is issuing the following updated guidance.



This updated guidance assumes the completion of the transaction tomorrow.



Updated 2018 Guidance



2018 financial guidance reflects the company's judgment based on the information available to the company at the time of this release. The government budget and appropriations processes can impact our customers, programs and financial results. Government budgets, appropriations, including the timing of appropriations, and the occurrence of continuing resolutions and government shutdowns can impact the company's ability to achieve 2018 guidance.



Updated 2018 guidance reaffirms Northrop Grumman stand-alone guidance provided on April 25, 2018 and reflects the expected results of Innovation Systems for the remainder of the year. Updated guidance reflects a partial year of acquisition-related purchased intangibles amortization of approximately $175 million; this estimate is subject to the completion of purchase accounting and other post-closing activities. Free cash flow guidance for 2018 also reflects an expected $250 million discretionary pension contribution.



-ends-

