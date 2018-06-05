Thales, BAE Systems and CGI Team to Offer World-class UK Electronic Warfare Force Protection to the Royal Navy

Thales, BAE Systems and CGI have announced a strategic teaming agreement that will see the three companies bring together their collective expertise and proven UK industrial capability in Electronic Warfare, in order to respond to the opportunity to partner the UK Ministry of Defence for the second phase of the UK Royal Navy’s Maritime Electronic Warfare Programme (MEWP).



MEWP is a significant UK Ministry of Defence procurement programme that aims to provide upgraded electronic warfare capabilities to the UK Royal Navy. State of the art equipment using cutting edge technology will be delivered in increments and deployed across the Royal Navy.



After successfully upgrading the Royal Navy’s electronic warfare sensor capability as part of Maritime Electronic Warfare Surface Ships Block 1, Thales along with BAE Systems and CGI have teamed to address the next increment known as Maritime Electronic Warfare System Integrated Capability (MEWSIC) Increment 1.



The three companies will bring together their collective expertise to partner with the Ministry of Defence in order to deliver the critical components of electronic surveillance sensors, electronic warfare command and control and electronic warfare operational support.



The strategic teaming agreement will combine the individual strengths of Thales, BAE Systems and CGI to confidently meet challenging timescales and offer a UK sovereign capability, delivering the most technologically advanced, reliable and cost-effective solution for the Royal Navy.



What will each company offer?



-- Thales:

Building on 20 years of collaboration and innovation with the UK Ministry of Defence in the field of Electronic Warfare, Thales’s solution develops the Royal Navy’s existing investment in technology, equipment, infrastructure, training and operator experience to deliver sovereign Electronic Warfare fleet protection for the UK.



With a unique ability to operate in congested and complex modern Electro-Magnetic environments, Thales offers the most technologically advanced Digital Wideband Radar Electronic Surveillance solution on the market, able to upgrade and rapidly integrate with other industrial providers in order to deliver future capabilities.



Based on operationally proven technology and capability, Thales can confidently deliver long term Electronic Warfare fleet protection required by the Royal Navy.



Victor Chavez, CEO Thales in the UK stated, “The criticality of providing a cutting edge Electronic Warfare Defence capability to enable fleet wide protection has long been recognised. At Thales, we have worked in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence for over two decades to develop world leading technology. I am delighted to announce we are now bringing to the table the collective expertise of BAE Systems and CGI in this field. I believe this partnership will enable us to deliver the best possible Electronic Warfare capability to the Royal Navy.”





-- BAE Systems:

BAE Systems’ Naval Ships Combat Systems team designs, integrates and supports naval combat systems, and is the sole supplier of Combat Management Systems to the UK Royal Navy. Our command and control products are found across the Royal Navy’s fleet, including its Type 23 frigates, Type 45 destroyers and the Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers.



BAE Systems is at the forefront of electronic warfare command and control technology having worked closely with the Royal Navy to develop its existing solutions and supported the Maritime Electronic Warfare Programme through its earlier phases.



In response to the challenging requirement of MEWSIC, BAE Systems’ highly skilled combat system engineers will deliver a cost effective, open architecture command and control solution, ensuring the Royal Navy can plan, position and respond to both the current and emerging electronic warfare threat environment.



Richard Williams, Naval Ships Combat Systems Director, BAE Systems, commented - “I am pleased to announce that we are teaming with Thales and CGI to provide the Electronic Warfare Command and Control (EWC2) capability for MEWSIC, a new capability that will enhance the safety of the Royal Navy’s fleet. With more than 30 years of expertise in command and control systems, and as the sole supplier of Combat Management Systems to the Royal Navy’s surface fleet, BAE Systems brings vital knowledge and experience to this team – the only team that can deliver an electronic warfare capability to time and cost based on current in-service, UK-based capabilities. Along with Thales and CGI we will provide a command and control solution that delivers both assured performance and secure UK operation and shows innovation in our technology and enterprise.”





-- CGI:

For over 40 years, CGI has successfully delivered secure IT solutions across the Ministry of Defence, developing and supporting information services and processes that are common across Electronic Warfare Operational Support communities and also accommodate their individual needs. CGI’s information enabled approach recognises communities of interest through the integration of proven electronic warfare tools from both UK and international partners to provide fast, accurate and timely data, so that end-users receive actionable intelligence when it is needed.



Neil Timms, VP Space, Defence and Intelligence at CGI in the UK said – “The value of agile and interoperable Electronic Warfare Operational Support (EWOS) has been understood for many years. CGI currently supports the Ministry of Defence in the provision of their EWOS Capability and related systems. I am delighted that we have this opportunity to work with Thales and BAE Systems to provide a world-leading EWOS Capability, as a fully integrated electronic warfare capability to the Royal Navy.”



