The Rafale fighter deal is on the radar of the Comptroller and Auditor General, a source in the national auditor said Tuesday. Also under scrutiny is the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) that provides the IT backbone of the GST system.
“The Rafale deal has to be audited by the CAG. For us, it is a routine audit,” the source said of the fighter deal with the French for the IAF — the deal has been at the centre of a political row with the Opposition Congress alleging that the NDA government paid much more than what Dassault Aviation, the Rafale manufacturer, had quoted earlier when the UPA was in power.
“We have to do the Rafale audit like any high value transaction needs to be audited,” the source said, but did not spell out a timeline for its completion. The source did, however, indicate that audit of a high value transaction, unlike a performance audit, is completed quickly and is always a “priority”.
In February, The Indian Express cited official sources to report that the NDA government negotiated procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France, under a government-to-government deal, for a price lower than the one negotiated by the UPA under a commercial bid by Dassault Aviation. (Emphasis added—Ed.)
The figure of Rs 525 crore or approximately Euro 79 million per Rafale aircraft which Opposition parties were citing, government sources had said, was based on the manufacturer’s 2007 bid at the then exchange rate (I Euro = Rs 66.60). This, sources said, was the cost of a ‘bare’ Rafale, without weapons, avionics, radars, missiles and other specific customisations for the IAF. (end of excerpt)
