Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 05, 2018)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Military Aircraft Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is being awarded a $153,240,394 modification (P00056) to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive (firm-target) contract (N00019-13-C-9999) for the procurement of one Japan configuration E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Aircraft for the government of Japan.



Work will be performed in St. Augustine, Florida (24.9 percent); Syracuse, New York (19.05 percent); Melbourne, Florida (7.6 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (4.08 percent); El Segundo, California (4 percent); Menlo Park, California (3.83 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (2.3 percent); Aire-sur-l'Adour, France (1.49 percent); Owego, New York (1.37 percent); Woodland Hills, California (1.26 percent); and various locations throughout the U.S. (30.12 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2020.



Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $153,240,394 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



