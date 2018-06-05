EDA to Develop Military Airworthiness Database

BRUSSELS --- The European Defence Agency’s Steering Board has given its green light to the development of a European Military Airworthiness Platform for Safety Information Exchange (EMAP SIX). This central database will enable participating Member States operating the same aircraft types to exchange airworthiness related safety information with relevant stakeholders on a need to know basis and in a secure environment.



The database will make airworthiness related safety information in the military domain available on a single central platform at European level. As such, the database will facilitate cooperation between Member States, with relevant civil aviation safety stakeholders, and further increase trust in European Military Aviation.



In a pilot phase, the MRTT and A400M common aircraft systems will be used for the initial development of the database. Subject to an evaluation of the results in the context of the European Military Airworthiness Authorities (MAWA) Forum, a further extension of the database to other aircraft systems is envisaged.



Background



Operating common aircraft types in various national fleets also entails the existence of common technical safety risks. To mitigate identified 'unsafe conditions' effectively and to prevent hazardous or catastrophic events, competent airworthiness authorities coordinate the necessary measures with certificate holders and manufacturers by releasing mandatory safety information through the so-called ‘Airworthiness Directives’.



Currently, the responsibility for processing this information is split between participating Member States' national authorities and other relevant aviation safety stakeholders. The establishment of a central database facilitating a uniform and consistent exchange of oversight information and obligations will provide for the further harmonisation of administrative processes used by participating Member States’ National Military Airworthiness Authorities, reduce the related administrative burden and contribute to maintaining a high safety level.



Beyond that, it will support further cooperation among EU Member States when joining efforts in development, procurement and operation of military aircraft systems.



