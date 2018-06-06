Pentagon Contract Announcement

-- Science Application International Corp., Reston, Virginia, is awarded a $17,221,542 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, multiple-award contract for engineering services to provide development, technical, management and engineering services for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems.

This is one of six contracts awarded.

All awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period.

This two-year contract includes one, three-year option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $44,002,537.

Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and work is expected to be completed by June 5, 2020.

If the option is exercised, the period of performance would extend through June 5, 2023.

No funds will be obligated at the time of award.

Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); and other procurement (Navy).

This contract was competitively procured via Request for Proposal N66001-17-R-0494 and publication on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website.

Eight offers were received and six were selected for award.

The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-18-D-0307).





-- Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia, is awarded a $16,446,968 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, multiple-award contract for engineering services to provide development, technical, management and engineering services for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems.

This is one of six contracts awarded.

All awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period.

This two-year contract includes one, three-year option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $42,337,089.

Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and work is expected to be completed by June 5, 2020.

If the option is exercised, the period of performance would extend through June 5, 2023.

No funds will be obligated at the time of award.

Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); and other procurement (Navy).

This contract was competitively procured via Request for Proposal N66001-17-R-0494 and publication on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website.

Eight offers were received and six were selected for award.

The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-18-D-0303).





-- Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, is awarded a $15,685,313 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, multiple-award contract for engineering services to provide development, technical, management and engineering services for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems.

This is one of six contracts awarded.

All awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period.

This two-year contract includes one, three-year option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $40,390,464.

Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and work is expected to be completed by June 5, 2020.

If the option is exercised, the period of performance would extend through June 5, 2023.

No funds will be obligated at the time of award.

Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); and other procurement (Navy).

This contract was competitively procured via Request for Proposal N66001-17-R-0494 and publication on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website.

Eight offers were received and six were selected for award.

The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-18-D-0305).





-- General Dynamics Information Technology, Fairfax, Virginia, is awarded a $15,651,710 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, multiple-award contract for engineering services to provide development, technical, management and engineering services for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems.

This is one of six contracts awarded.

All awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period.

This two-year contract includes one, three-year option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $40,350,075.

Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and work is expected to be completed by June 5, 2020.

If the option is exercised, the period of performance would extend through June 5, 2023.

No funds will be obligated at the time of award.

Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); and other procurement (Navy).

This contract was competitively procured via Request for Proposal N66001-17-R-0494 and publication on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website.

Eight offers were received and six were selected for award.

The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-18-D-0304).





-- Lockheed Martin Corp., Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $14,991,699 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, multiple-award contract for engineering services to provide development, technical, management and engineering services for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems.

This is one of six contracts awarded.

All awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period.

This two-year contract includes one, three-year option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $38,793,471.

Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and work is expected to be completed by June 5, 2020.

If the option is exercised, the period of performance would extend through June 5, 2023.

No funds will be obligated at the time of award.

Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); and other procurement (Navy).

This contract was competitively procured via Request for Proposal N66001-17-R-0494 and publication on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website.

Eight offers were received and six were selected for award.

The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-18-D-0306).





-- Solute, Inc., San Diego, California, is awarded a $13,390,442 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, multiple-award contract for engineering services to provide development, technical, management and engineering services for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems.

This is one of six contracts awarded.

All awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period.

This two-year contract includes one, three-year option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $34,525,808.

Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and work is expected to be completed by June 5, 2020.

If the option is exercised, the period of performance would extend through June 5, 2023.

No funds will be obligated at the time of award.

Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); and other procurement (Navy).

This contract was competitively procured via Request for Proposal N66001-17-R-0494 and publication on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website.

Eight offers were received and six were selected for award.

The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-18-D-0308).



