Defence News

(Source: Netherlands Ministry of Defence; issued June 06, 2018)

The Royal Netherlands Army has finally acquired the Kodiak engineering and mine clearance tank.



The Kodiak is a multifunctional, larger-than-life toolbox to be used by the armoured engineers. The vehicle is capable of using its heavy-duty tools to force an entry or to erect protective constructions, if necessary under threat of enemy fire.



The vehicles are yet to be fitted with a recently developed driver’s periscope meant for driving in poor visibility conditions such as at night. The Netherlands procured the tanks in cooperation with Sweden, the former purchasing 10 systems, the latter six.



German firm Rheinmetall Landsysteme developed the Kodiak together with Swiss technology company RUAG.



