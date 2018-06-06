CIS Defence Ministers Sign Agreement on Military Satellite Communication

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 06, 2018)

During the session of the CIS Defence Ministers in Kyzyl, the attendees signed intergovernmental agreements on the use of military satellite communications, and on sharing geospatial information.



The defence ministers also considered proposals on the further development of the CIS Joint Air Defence System, the Joint Communication System, the Unified State IFF system, and the aviation security system of the Armed Forces.



In particular, the sides approved the Regional Security – 2018 CIS joint computer command post exercise to be held in Belarus.



Moreover, the Clear Sky 2018 operational-tactical CPX of air defence forces will take place in Kazakhstan.



The defence ministers of the CIS countries supported the proposal of Belarus to develop a new priority area of ??cooperation concerning the use of UAVs of the armed forces and counteraction to unmanned aerial vehicles.



The next session of the Council of the CIS Defence Ministers will be held in Uzbekistan in autumn 2018.



-ends-

