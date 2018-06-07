Leonardo Will Attend Eurosatory 2018 (Paris, June, 11-15) Showcasing Its Latest Land Technologies on Its Stand C300/B301 - Hall6.

(Source: Leonardo; issued June 7, 2018)

We’ll provide news and information in the next days, but in the meantime please find below some insight into our presence at the show.



To address the security requirements of deployed Armed Forces, Leonardo is presenting at Eurosatory its FOB (Forward Operating Base) protection system architecture, able to provide superior surveillance and threat detection capabilities for military bases, airports, peacekeeping camps and other critical infrastructures.



Furthermore, on display will be the SWave SDR (Software Defined Radio) family of handheld, man pack and vehicular tactical radio systems.



At Leonardo’s stand virtual immersive simulation technology will enable visitors to experience a “highly realistic” operational battlefield environment at dismounted soldier level, fully integrated with the Command and Control chain. A complete C4I (Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence) infrastructure will be on show as well.



Among the systems on display, the counter-RCIED Guardian system, the Drivers Night Vision System (DNVS) 4 and the NERIO-ULR electro-optical system.



Leonardo fully addresses the latest requirements of the market in terms of medium armoured fighting vehicles, presenting both its new technologies on board of the wheeled 8x8 Centauro II and of the Light Multirole Vehicle (LMV) 2 and its retrofit/upgrade capabilities for existing armoured vehicles, as the M60 tank.



In this domain, a mission effective system is the HITFACT II large calibre family of turrets, presented on the wheeled Centauro II and on board other platforms at the show.



One of the most innovative products worldwide, which can be seen in Paris, is the Vulcano, a family of guided ammunitions that exceed the performance of all currently precision-guided projectiles.





On the occasion of Eurosatory, Leonardo will host the handover ceremony of ELDIG (European Land Defence Industry Group) chairmanship, which is moving from Leonardo to Rheinmetall.



