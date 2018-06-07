Cobham Exhibiting Our Innovative Technologies at Eurosatory 2018

As one of the largest international land and airland defence exhibitions, Eurosatory offers Cobham the opportunity to showcase our unique capabilities that ensure safety and security around the world. From deep space to the depths of the ocean, Cobham is a leading global technology and services innovator, respected for providing solutions to the most challenging problems.



Highlights of the show at Hall 5A, Stand C750, will include:



-- The innovative and revolutionary AVIATOR UAV 200, providing an integrated UAV satcom capability in one compact, lightweight system. At 76% lighter than anything comparable on the market, the AVIATOR UAV 200 delivered Inmarsat Class 4 services, with up to 200kps data and full, real-time control of data channels.



-- Dynamic Pointing Correction technology: The unique Dynamic Pointing Correction technology and advanced carbon fibre reflector, making the 1-meter EXPLORER 8100, the most advanced Auto-Acquire Drive-Away Land VSAT antenna available in its class.



-- Rugged yet lightweight EXPLORER 5075GX, a portable auto-acquire Fly-Away system configured specifically for operation on the Inmarsat Global Xpress. The user-friendly design allows operators with little satellite experience to access GX services within minutes.



-- Our lightweight telescopic masts, designed for a wide range of communications applications.



-- World-leading ground penetrating radar, the AMULET modular detection system, suitable for fitting to a variety of platforms, from small robotic systems and UAV’s to the largest of military vehicles. Helping to protect lives and livelihoods.



-- The capability to provide our customers with the latest Anti-Jam GPS systems, providing up to 100 times more resilience to jamming for land and air platforms.



-- VigilOx, the first pilot-warn sensor solution that can comprehensively capture real-time physiological, breathing gas and cockpit environmental data during flight. This real-time data can then be used to provide our customers with information regarding unexplained physiological events.



-- High performance mask mounted regulator and lightweight composite jump bottle with 410 litres of breathable oxygen, the PHANTOM Parachutist Oxygen System, offering unparalleled comfort, oxygen duration, and improved field of view.



-- Robust and safe mobile aircrew restraint system (MARS), developed and designed to prevent highly mobile aircrew from being ejected during a crash event, hard landing or rough weather when working near open aircraft doors or hatches. This means our customer mission can be carried out in a safe and secure manner, wherever they are.



