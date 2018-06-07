Rheinmetall Books Multiple Ammunition Orders in the First Half of 2018

(Source: Rheinmetall Defence; issued June 07, 2018)

Rheinmetall has won orders to supply an international customer with various artillery components, including fuses, charges and a large number of projectiles. The contracts, booked during the first and second quarters of 2018 by one of the Group’s Defence subsidiaries, are worth a total of around €28 million.



In recent years, Rheinmetall has continued to upgrade and enhance its artillery ammunition in response to steadily evolving customer requirements. Encompassing a number of different service and practice rounds, the Group’s globally acclaimed 155mm Assegai ammunition family meets the changing needs of the modern military.



Thanks to long-established relationships with customers around the world and its comprehensive expertise, the Düsseldorf, Germany-based Group can point to a steady inflow of important orders in this domain.



