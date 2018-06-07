Malyshev Plant Launches Manufacture of Experimental Hulls for APC

(Source: UkrOboronProm; issued June 07, 2018)

UKROBORONPROM SE "Malyshev Plant" launches a new production line. The enterprise is finishing preparation of the necessary equipment for manufacturing hulls for BTR-4E.



According to Dmytro Kolesnikov, – commercial director of the State Enterprise "Malyshev Plant"- today the enterprise is finishing works on getting the manufacturing process ready for APC hulls production and moves to organizing works for the manufacture of the first experimental hull for BTR-4E.



"We have entered into an agreement with the SE “Kharkiv Morozov Machine-Building Design Bureau” and we are taking steps to get production facilities ready. We received basic materials, delivered the corresponding equipment from the Mykolayiv enterprise to our plant. At the moment, plant specialists have already begun preparatory works on manufacture of the first experimental hull for BTR-4E.



“After successful product manufacture and testing, the SE " Malyshev Plant "will receive a permission (qualification) for manufacture. As a result of passing of all these stages, we will be able to begin mass production of hulls," said the commercial director of the plant.



In addition, the enterprise is getting ready for manufacture of hulls for BTR-3E – stands and a roll-over machine are already purchased. Serial production of hulls will provide the enterprise with significant additional workload at the expense of orders from the SE “Kharkiv Morozov Machine-Building Design Bureau” and SE "Kyiv Armored Plant".



