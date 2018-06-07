In 2017, the Ministry of Defence granted a total of 256 permanent export licences for defence materiel and over 50 per cent of them were for the European market. Most of the permanent export licences, in euros, were granted for patrol boats, protective equipment, and components for aircraft systems, such as radars.
In addition, several licences were granted for temporary exports of defence materiel for maintenance and repair, and demonstration and testing purposes.
As to the actual exports of defence materiel, over 50 per cent of them were for Europe, the three largest destination countries were Poland, Sweden and Turkey. Key exports consisted of vehicle and aircraft components.
Export licence consideration is always based on overall consideration on a case-by-case basis. Finland observes the export terms of the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) and the joint position of the Council of the European Union concerning the basis of licence consideration.
Licence applications are processed in a cross-sectoral export working group where the Ministry for Foreign Affairs is responsible for the foreign and security policy assessment.
The entire annual report on the export of defence materiel in 2017 is available (in Finnish) on the website of the Ministry of Defence
-ends-