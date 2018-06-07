Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 7, 2018)

Six3 Advanced Systems Inc., Dulles, Virginia, was awarded a $48,634,304 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that provides integration, installation, sustainment, and engineering services to the AIRWorks Rapid Development Capabilities Integrated Product Team in support of the deployment of new and existing counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities and hardware to high priority and sensitive government sites that protect assets vital to national security.



This contract provides technical, engineering and project management support services to include modeling and simulation, hardware integration, software integration, and command and control integration.



Materials and equipment to be integrated may be procured under this contract or provided as government furnished equipment.



Work will be performed in San Diego, California (19 percent); Washington, District of Columbia (9.5 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (9.5 percent); Sterling, Virginia (9.5 percent); Seattle, Washington 9.5 percent); Jacksonville, Florida (9.5 percent); China Lake, California (6.3 percent); Leonardtown, Maryland (4.8 percent); Yuma, Arizona (3.2 percent); Dugway Proving Ground, Utah (3.2 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (16 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2019.



Funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(2).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-D-0032). (Awarded May 25, 2018)



-ends-

