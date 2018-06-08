BAE Systems Showcases Technology of Defence Capabilities at Eurosatory

(Source: BAE Systems; issued June 8, 2018)

BAE Systems will be showcasing a range of capabilities across land, air and advanced electronics at this year’s Eurosatory 2018 in Paris, 11-15 June.



With a presence both indoor and outdoor, the company will exhibit four full-size vehicles including the CV90 MkIV Infantry Fighting Vehicle in support of several international programmes, as well as advanced artillery systems and precision-guided ammunition.



On display at our outdoor pavilion, located at stand A10, will be full size vehicles including the ARCHER Artillery System, BvS10 all-terrain vehicle and the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. The Bradley is a combat-proven platform that provides outstanding survivability, mobility, and lethality. It is an integral part of the U.S. Army’s Armoured Brigade Combat Team (ABCT). The BvS10 featured on the stand comes straight from customer trials in Austria where it will soon be in service.



Indoor on the BAE Systems stand, at K200 (Hall 6), the company will highlight the latest developments in defence technology including:



-- The CV90 MkIV, the latest generation of the combat-proven CV90 family offered to the Czech Republic as part of the BMP-II Replacement Programme. New MkIV capabilities will be featured, including BAE Systems’ vision for the future battlefield known as iFighting, which aims to improve system performance in the field, without overloading soldiers.



-- M777 Ultra Light Howitzer, currently under contract as part of a $542 million deal to provide 145 guns to the Indian Army through Foreign Military Sale between the U.S. and Indian governments. The M777 is the benchmark for 155mm ULH Towed Artillery Systems, selected by the U.S., Canadian, Australian and Indian forces with total orders currently exceeding 1,200.



-- BONUS, a 155mm artillery-launched, sensor-fused munitions shell that can successfully combat any armoured vehicle from Main Battle Tanks to Armoured Fighting Vehicles, and self-propelled artillery. In November 2017, Sweden placed an order with BAE Systems for 254 additional rounds for the Swedish Army.



-- Platform Mission Systems Integration - this is the integration of new capabilities into a vehicle via a common crew station.



-- The Cased Telescoped Armament System (CTAS), a revolutionary new weapon system which is fitted to the British Army’s Ajax and Warrior Capability Sustainment Programme armoured fighting vehicles. The new cannon fires 40mm Cased Telescoped Ammunition – the first of its kind on the world – delivering up to four times the power of the 30mm round it replaces.



-- Modular Bridging System which provides assured and unrestricted gap crossing for both the close support (assault) and general support (tactical) bridging roles. BAE Systems bridging systems are in service globally.



-- Threat management solutions, such as the Advanced Threat Infrared Countermeasures (ATIRCM) System, which provides protection against an array of modern, highly lethal attacks in all infrared threat bands, and the Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) which detects the missile, rejects false alarms, and cues the on board infrared jamming system’s jam head to the missile’s location.



-- Precision-guided munitions, including the APKWS Laser-Guided Rocket and Silver Bullet. The APKWS guidance kit transforms an unguided 2.75-inch (70 mm) rocket into a precision-guided rocket. The Silver Bullet Precision Guidance Kit is a GPS-based guidance kit that transforms a standard artillery shell into a precision-guided munition.



-- Broadsword, the revolutionary e-textile garment insert that delivers power and data connectivity through a combined management system. Broadsword is a solution for professions that benefit from connected electronic equipment on their clothing such as the armed forces, fire and rescue services and law enforcement.



-ends-

